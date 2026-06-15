US Reduces Military Commitments to NATO in Europe

The United States is significantly reducing its military commitments to NATO in Europe. According to diplomatic sources, Washington has removed the following critical elements from the alliance's deployment plans: a carrier strike group, a strategic long-range bomber force, dozens of fighter jets, and reconnaissance and attack drones.

According to German media, this decision is intended to put pressure on European allies. Specifically, the United States wants Europe to close all defense gaps on its own by the July NATO summit. Furthermore, the White House has definitively abandoned plans to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles in the EU, specifically in Germany.