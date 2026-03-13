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US seeking to designate Tucker Carlson as foreign agent
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US seeking to designate Tucker Carlson as foreign agentnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7aca2a76-096b-4ff1-9be0-70945ad15fb7/conversions/90cb35dc-efa0-4349-994b-f95efd1ed271-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7aca2a76-096b-4ff1-9be0-70945ad15fb7/conversions/90cb35dc-efa0-4349-994b-f95efd1ed271-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7aca2a76-096b-4ff1-9be0-70945ad15fb7/conversions/90cb35dc-efa0-4349-994b-f95efd1ed271-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7aca2a76-096b-4ff1-9be0-70945ad15fb7/conversions/90cb35dc-efa0-4349-994b-f95efd1ed271-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US is seeking to designate American journalist Tucker Carlson as a foreign agent. The journalist himself announced this on social media. Carlson does not rule out criminal prosecution for his critical statements regarding the US and Israeli military aggression against Iran. He also claims that US intelligence is currently preparing a report on his activities for the US Department of Justice.
Carlson emphasized that he is not an agent of a foreign state and has never accepted money from any government. The journalist previously condemned the US attack on Iran, for which he was criticized by US President Donald Trump.