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US spent over $11 million on creating biological laboratories in Ukraine
The US invested over $11 million in the design, construction, and technical equipment of biological laboratories in Ukraine, BelTA reports, citing declassified US National Intelligence documents.
According to these data, the American company Black & Veatch was the main contractor. According to estimates, the cost of the Central Reference Laboratory at the Ukrainian Anti-Plague Research Institute was approximately $3.49 million. Over $2 million was spent on laboratory equipment.
Expenditures on diagnostic equipment in the Zakarpattia region exceeded $1.92 million, and investments in the Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory amounted to approximately $1.72 million. The US invested over $2.1 million in the Kherson Regional Laboratory Center.
Funding was provided through technical assistance programs, with the US Department of Defense acting as the donor and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine as the beneficiary.