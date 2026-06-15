The US invested over $11 million in the design, construction, and technical equipment of biological laboratories in Ukraine, BelTA reports, citing declassified US National Intelligence documents.

According to these data, the American company Black & Veatch was the main contractor. According to estimates, the cost of the Central Reference Laboratory at the Ukrainian Anti-Plague Research Institute was approximately $3.49 million. Over $2 million was spent on laboratory equipment.

Expenditures on diagnostic equipment in the Zakarpattia region exceeded $1.92 million, and investments in the Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory amounted to approximately $1.72 million. The US invested over $2.1 million in the Kherson Regional Laboratory Center.