3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.41 BYN
USAID Investigates Misappropriation of US Aid to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
USAID Investigates Misappropriation of US Aid to Ukrainenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f5cd3ab-832b-4bc2-8d85-026e49210f63/conversions/52eb3d8a-8e54-495e-bd6b-71e9b6701f69-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f5cd3ab-832b-4bc2-8d85-026e49210f63/conversions/52eb3d8a-8e54-495e-bd6b-71e9b6701f69-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f5cd3ab-832b-4bc2-8d85-026e49210f63/conversions/52eb3d8a-8e54-495e-bd6b-71e9b6701f69-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f5cd3ab-832b-4bc2-8d85-026e49210f63/conversions/52eb3d8a-8e54-495e-bd6b-71e9b6701f69-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
USAID auditors have identified irregularities in the reporting of $26 billion in aid to Ukraine. The agency stated that contractors overseeing the distribution of funds either failed to submit reports on time or did not submit them at all.
The agency also noted that investigators in Kiev are already investigating cases of fraud and corruption related to non-military aid.
Just yesterday, Trump stated that the spending of funds sent by Washington to Kiev as aid requires an investigation. This concerns approximately $400 billion allocated for arms supplies to Ukraine under the Biden administration.