Vandals smash monument to Hero of Soviet Union in Latvia
In September 1944, during the bombing of the German airfield in Riga, Lulin's plane was hit and caught fire, the navigator was killed by a shell fragment. The surviving crew members managed to drop bombs, and then directed the burning machine at a cluster of German armored vehicles. In honor of Lyulin memorial signs are installed not only in his homeland, in the Kostroma region, but also in Ukraine, where he studied.
He is buried in a mass grave in Latvia. Unknown persons chipped off a piece of the tombstone, but local residents have already restored it.