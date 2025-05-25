3.76 BYN
Vilnius demands more than 200 million euros from Belarus for 'migration crisis'
Vilnius demanded more than 200 million euros from Belarus, again shifting the responsibility for the 'migration crisis' to the neighboring country.
Lithuania claims that they were allegedly 'forced' to spend money on the construction of fences, border control systems, as well as on the deployment of a significant number of personnel - a ridiculous excuse for a meaningless fence.
Apparently, things are very bad in the Lithuanian economy, but Vilnius itself is to blame, having deprived of the economic benefits associated with Minsk. In particular, it gave up the lucrative transit of potash fertilizers.