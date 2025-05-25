Vilnius demands more than 200 million euros from Belarus for 'migration crisis'

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/159502c1-b025-4b4b-b8c3-b49689ed310a/conversions/03eb877e-df00-4029-b5ce-ed49459025a4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/159502c1-b025-4b4b-b8c3-b49689ed310a/conversions/03eb877e-df00-4029-b5ce-ed49459025a4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/159502c1-b025-4b4b-b8c3-b49689ed310a/conversions/03eb877e-df00-4029-b5ce-ed49459025a4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/159502c1-b025-4b4b-b8c3-b49689ed310a/conversions/03eb877e-df00-4029-b5ce-ed49459025a4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vilnius demanded more than 200 million euros from Belarus, again shifting the responsibility for the 'migration crisis' to the neighboring country.

Lithuania claims that they were allegedly 'forced' to spend money on the construction of fences, border control systems, as well as on the deployment of a significant number of personnel - a ridiculous excuse for a meaningless fence.