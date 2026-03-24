Volkswagen to Start Producing Air Defense Systems for Israel

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The German auto industry is pivoting toward the rapidly growing defense sector. According to media reports, Volkswagen management is in talks to produce components for Israel's Iron Dome air defense system at one of its plants.

This involves the production of trucks that transport the missiles for this air defense system, as well as launchers and power generators. However, it is noted that the missiles will not be manufactured.

If the corresponding decision is made, production will be set up at the Osnabrück plant. This plant was previously threatened with closure; the automaker's goal is to preserve all 2,300 jobs.