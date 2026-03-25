War against Iran Threatens Globe with $200 a Barrel of Oil



U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that talks with Iran are ongoing. Tehran again denied this statement.

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In any case, two mutually exclusive peace agreement drafts are on the table. The Americans are proposing that Iran abandon its nuclear program and ballistic missiles. Tehran, in turn, is demanding reparations from the aggressors, guarantees of non-aggression in the future, and the withdrawal of American bases from the region.

Last night, Iran fired 81 missiles at Israel and U.S. bases in the Middle East. Air defense strikes and missile strikes were recorded in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE. The war has clearly entered a protracted phase.