US President Donald Trump's ambitious plan to create an international naval coalition against Iran is falling apart. One after another, Washington's key allies are refusing to participate in the mission to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the fact that the US has extended invitations to the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and other countries, the response has been dismal.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron, who, according to Trump, promised "8 out of 10" support, is in no hurry to take concrete action. But what does this mass refusal demonstrate? Is it a growing reluctance on the part of allies to blindly follow Washington in its risky military adventures, or is everything happening nothing more than banal bargaining?

Despite American officials' declarations of readiness to fight Tehran indefinitely, the resources for the conflict are clearly beginning to run dry. It's no surprise that Donald Trump announced a general levy to ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. But Europeans are in no hurry to meddle with the Iranians and risk the lives of their soldiers. This is logical, since the war here will have to be waged not by others, as was skillfully done in Ukraine, but by their own.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs:

"We have had discussions, and the main concern of European countries is that we were not consulted about starting this war. Many tried to persuade the US and Israel not to start a conflict. We were not consulted about the objectives of the war. What it will lead to is completely unclear. Therefore, it seems that this is not a European war."

This position is the result of careful planning and consultation; otherwise, it is impossible to explain the unanimity with which European leaders disavow any involvement in the military campaign.

Politicians, one after another, point out that they see no military solution to the Middle East, calling for diplomacy and surreptitiously trying to jab Trump. But where was their bravado in the early days, when there was not a single word of condemnation, and they silently watched to see if the Americans could break Iran? Now that Washington is bogged down, a strategic decision has been made to "kick" the US.

Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany:

"This war is not a NATO issue. Mark Rutte has already emphasized this, and I join him. The US and Israel have not consulted us about this conflict. There has never been a joint decision regarding Iran. Therefore, the question of how Germany could become involved militarily does not arise. We will not do that."

We can also enjoy Macron's statement. The French President practically gave a master class in his speech on "how to say no without saying no." If he finds no place in politics after leaving office, he could very well join the ranks of info-gypsies and conduct intensive training sessions on social media.

"We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never participate in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context. However, we are convinced that as soon as the situation calms down (and I use this term deliberately), as soon as the core of the bombing ceases, we are ready to take responsibility, along with other countries," Emmanuel Macron noted.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also failed to remain silent amid the wave of revelations. Following many, he confirmed that Britain will not be drawn into the war in Iran. It is noteworthy that the situation in Britain from an energy security perspective is, to put it mildly, dire: prices are rising, reserves are dwindling, and citizens are in shock. Starmer fears that any escalation involving his navy will make the situation even worse. But it's less about concern for loyal subjects than a simple calculation: in that case, the ruling party's ratings will fall to a point where there will be no one left to complain.

Pavel Kukharkin, journalist (Russia):

"If you look at the past 50 years, this is the first time the United States has been left alone, if you take all its NATO allies into account. When they conducted operations in Iraq, despite the lack of UN sanctions and permission, Great Britain certainly supported the United States. But this time, even this closest ally is in no hurry to help. European countries are not worth mentioning. Spain was the first to go. Initially, it banned the use of its military bases. Moreover, the country even withdrew from the Eurovision Song Contest, condemning Israel's presence there. This is very surprising. Trump is threatening consequences if the allies don't intervene, but the problem is that the Strait of Hormuz is open, but it's simply being shelled. The allies don't really want to come under such shelling."

But Trump's allies came under verbal fire. The White House occupant was clearly furious when his European "friends" dared to disobey his command. Macron, whom Trump predicted would soon face political demise. In Russia, they even wondered which of the two scenarios awaits the French leader—the Venezuelan or the Iranian one.

All this may turn out to be a non-principled stance, with stories about NATO being a purely defensive alliance and Trump's war being completely different from what happened in Iraq, Afghanistan, or Libya. It could simply be a matter of bargaining: "You help us with Ukraine, and we help you with Iran." A journalist suggested this clever idea to Finnish Russophobe Alexander Stubb, who sincerely welcomed it.