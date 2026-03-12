War Costs Middle East Tourism $600 Million Daily

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a07d4115-87dd-4db8-90dd-7b556b7a8fe0/conversions/8120c0e1-e1bb-41c4-8520-2bb74511f0fb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a07d4115-87dd-4db8-90dd-7b556b7a8fe0/conversions/8120c0e1-e1bb-41c4-8520-2bb74511f0fb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a07d4115-87dd-4db8-90dd-7b556b7a8fe0/conversions/8120c0e1-e1bb-41c4-8520-2bb74511f0fb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a07d4115-87dd-4db8-90dd-7b556b7a8fe0/conversions/8120c0e1-e1bb-41c4-8520-2bb74511f0fb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Analysts have estimated the losses to the Middle East tourism industry amid the military conflict. The World Trade Organization estimates the losses at approximately $600 million per day.

Tourism is being damaged by the impact of cancelled flights and concerns over Iran's strikes on Gulf countries following attacks by the U.S. and Israel.

In Dubai alone, more than 80,000 short-term accommodation bookings were canceled in the week from March 2 to 6. Major airports in the region typically handle over 500,000 passengers per day. However, last week, flight cancellations in the Middle East left approximately 4 million tourists stranded.