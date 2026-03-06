Watch onlineTV Programm
"We don't want to negotiate" - the US has refused to resolve the conflict with Iran peacefully

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran wants to resolve the conflict peacefully, but the US no longer needs it, BelTA reports, citing TASS.

"We don't want to negotiate. They would like to negotiate, but we don't want to," he told reporters aboard his plane.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities were hit. The attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several key political and military figures. An airstrike also hit a girls' elementary school, killing more than 170 people. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation and attacked targets in Israel. Tehran is also attacking US military facilities in the Middle East.

