West trying to organize color revolution in Serbia, Vucic says

The West is trying to organize a color revolution in Serbia with the help of students. This statement was made by President of the Republic Aleksandar Vucic on air of Happy TV channel, reports BelTA with reference to the news agency EADaily.

“Everything they are doing is an attempt at a color revolution, there is no doubt about it. We will wait until the last moment when we will be forced to respond, when they will start a violent blockade of highways and everything else. We know who and what they are doing, they are from several Western countries, and some from the East, where they have been doing dirty work for the Western network of agents,” the news agency quotes the words of the Serbian head of state.