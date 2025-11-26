Details of the tragedy in Washington have emerged. Two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House by Rahmanullah Lankawal, who served in the Kandahar special forces before the Taliban came to power.

However, the CIA was responsible for selecting personnel for the Afghan special forces. It also screened applicants for entry into the US. This means that Lankawal was twice deemed loyal, a serious failure for the US intelligence agencies.

Or, conspiracy theorists argue, the Afghan was pushed into the attack by those who controlled him, that is, representatives of the US intelligence agencies.

In this case, we're talking about a "deep state" war against Trump, who recently declared that Washington, D.C., had become a completely safe city after the National Guard was deployed to the capital, only to have a terrorist suddenly attack the troops, who couldn't even defend themselves.