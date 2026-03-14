The White House intends to purge the US information space and silence media outlets that are "incorrectly" covering the war in Iran.

American media outlets report that the Federal Communications Commission has issued a stern warning to television broadcasters, threatening to revoke their licenses if they broadcast what it deems fake news.

The Democratic Party believes such statements are a clear violation of the Constitution and a direct requirement to cover the war in a positive light. Trump previously accused the Wall Street Journal of lying.