The words of the Belarusian leader are coming true today. In fact, Trump, as the new sheriff in Europe, at least that's how it looks, is trying to restore order.

The Munich Security Conference turned out sensational. The world media are full of loud headlines, journalists are quoting statements by the powers that be, and experts are making predictions about what will happen next. However, the main result is obvious - the collective West no longer exists, now everyone is for himself. The ideological split between the old elites in the EU and the new ones in the United States can no longer be hidden.

And of course, there is panic. Sponsors are quarreling, which means there is no support to be seen. Although everything has already been decided for Ukraine.Moreover, without Ukraine.But first things first.

The phone rang in the Kremlin and a new chapter in world politics began. Three years later, two leading nuclear powers are resuming their dialogue. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke for an hour and a half. The tone of the conversation can be judged from the words of the American leader himself, who immediately posted on social media.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"We both reflected on the great history of our nations and how we fought so successfully together in World War II. We talked about the strengths of our nations and the great benefits that we will one day receive from working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths that are happening in the war between Russia and Ukraine."

Then came the traditionally more restrained, but no less informative opinion from Moscow.

"The dialogue was constructive, working and quite frank," said the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

In essence, Russia and the United States officially launched the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, announced personal contacts between the leaders, and even their mutual visits to Washington and Moscow. But first, a meeting on neutral territory, as the media later reported, in Saudi Arabia. Incidentally, an American delegation has already left there for preparation. High-ranking officials from both countries will meet in Riyadh next week. And this news immediately struck all supporters of the war to a victorious end more than any "Oreshnik". And the shock wave from this, undoubtedly explosive political event, heated up the news feeds of news agencies and social networks to red-hot.

"Now this is the world of Putin and Trump. During a telephone conversation that Trump called productive, he and Putin agreed that the relevant teams would immediately begin negotiations. If so, then this is a big victory for Putin," writes "Telegraph". "US relations with Europe will never be the same after Trump's call with Putin. Europe's American century is over. Two geopolitical clashes on Wednesday will change transatlantic relations," CNN reports.

Europe has long been afraid of a dialogue between Trump and Putin, and after the conversation, they insist on participating in negotiations on Ukraine, writes Politico. The US did not even notify European allies about the upcoming conversation, Bloomberg heats up the situation. They speak out boldly and undiplomatically in London:

"These bastards are going to do it" - the British Ministry of Defense is shocked that Trump and Putin are starting negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Moscow is reacting to the information bomb not without irony.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:

"I was struck by the fact that now the whole world has fallen into some kind of stupor and is considering the telephone conversation that took place and the reports about this telephone conversation as something out of the ordinary. This is what the staff of the Joe Biden administration, led by their president, have brought themselves to."

And while Putin and Trump were shaking hands across the ocean, real passions were flaring up in Europe. The politicians of the Old World, having recovered from the initial shock, habitually puffed out their cheeks and decided to shake the air with menacing statements. A joint statement from the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain and Britain on their readiness to increase support for Ukraine and defend its independence with all their might. At the same time, however, they allowed the idea of peace talks, which they had previously categorically rejected. Suddenly, even NATO Secretary General Rutte changed his tune.

"We all want peace in Ukraine. "We need to make sure that Ukraine is in the best possible position when peace talks on the future of this conflict begin," said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

In fact, while essentially accusing the current US administration of "betraying" Kiev and renouncing common Western values, European politicians are at the same time eager to be invited to discuss Ukraine's future. But their opinion, it seems, is of no interest to anyone anymore. The Hungarian Prime Minister delivered a humiliating "sentence" to European politics.