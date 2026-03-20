Belarusian flax and Indian cotton are an example of cooperation between the two countries. The fabric company has a century-long history.

"We now have a stable and structured business in Belarus. We understand how we will operate in the next 10-20 years. Belarus produces very high-quality products, especially linen-cotton blends made from Belarusian flax from Orsha. Original Belarusian flax is good for home textiles, but may not be so good for clothing, but after blending with cotton in India, we produce fantastic fabrics. We believe the Belarusian textile industry is very good," emphasized Ramesh Jain, founder of Rishab World (India).

In India, they openly declare that Belarus produces high-quality products, whether textiles, optics, or dump trucks. "Belarus has talent and qualified personnel. We value technology and innovation. When I speak with the presidents of other countries and their citizens, they also speak of Belarus as a stable state," noted Rajiv Podar, the representative of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India.

India is bordered by the Indian Ocean, with the Bay of Bengal to the east and the Arabian Sea to the west. Rome was built on seven hills, and Mumbai on seven islands. At one time, fishing villages were common here.

Frozen shrimp, carp, and catfish are primarily purchased from India. To increase production, support employment, and stimulate seafood exports, the country has allocated a record budget of over $300 million for the next two years. Agricultural products include rice, coffee, and tea (India is the second-largest tea producer in the world).

India was one of the first countries to recognize Belarus's independence in 1991, and a year later opened an embassy in Minsk. In 1998, the Belarusian embassy opened in New Delhi. Despite the differences in size, geography, and distance between the two countries, dialogue is built on equal terms. Trade relations have been established not only in medicine, IT, agriculture, and education, but also in the exchange of experience.

"There are several things that have happened in recent years that I didn't expect. Wood products are doing well. We've made significant progress in the textile industry. Furthermore, we traditionally export mechanical engineering products and fertilizers to India. In 2025, virtually all government agencies, together with the embassy, fulfilled the targets for export growth and diversification. In 2025, service exports also increased by approximately 20% compared to 2024," stated Mikhail Kasko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to India.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to India, Mikhail Kasko

Mikhail Kasko:

"Services are growing not only due to the delivery of Belarusian goods but also due to tourism – flights to India are fully booked. A second direct flight is planned to launch by the end of the year, and there is also talk of opening flights to other Indian cities. Importantly, there is strong demand from India for flights to Belarus".