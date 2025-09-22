In New York, the week of high-level events for the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly has begun. The theme for 2025 is "Working Together: 80 Years of Cooperation for Peace, Development, and Human Rights—and the Way Forward."

The President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, who previously gained notoriety for her hawkish statements during her tenure as Germany’s Foreign Minister and for her phrase about Berlin’s "360-degree turnaround" after it ceased supporting neutrality and began supplying arms to Kyiv, now presides over the session.

Annalena Baerbock stated:

"Together, we are stronger when action is difficult; dialogue and diplomacy are vital when division seems easier. The 80th anniversary signifies not only a significant year but also a moment when we call for extraordinary resolve—appropriate to the extraordinary challenges we face."

Traditionally, the key event is the General Debate, which lasts until September 29. At a time when global tensions have reached a boiling point, around 150 heads of state, along with numerous ministers and diplomats, have gathered to discuss conflict prevention and resolution. Ukrainian President Zelensky intends to seek increased aid during his visit to New York.

The White House press secretary confirmed that on September 23, a meeting is scheduled between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky within the UN General Assembly sidelines. Experts forecast that Trump will discuss this with the White House chief based on a prearranged scenario with European hawks.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN confirmed that the “first meeting since 2021” between Russia’s Foreign Minister and the U.S. Secretary of State will take place on the sidelines of the General Assembly. However, the Ukrainian conflict is not expected to be the central issue of the events in New York.

"Zelensky hoped Ukraine would be the main topic on the agenda," noted Vladimir Oleynik, a former People's Deputy of Ukraine and member of the movement "Another Ukraine." "But unfortunately, today’s top priority is Palestine and Israel, which somewhat overshadowed what Zelensky expected to be the focus. They will discuss this issue, and there were high hopes in Israel that the U.S. would influence Western countries—after all, Donald Trump’s last visit to the UK gave grounds for that. But the UK Prime Minister, instead of meeting with Trump, said after the meeting that they would recognize Palestine. That was a stab in the back, although Trump could have been told this face-to-face. That’s diplomacy—cunning and layered."

The Palestinian issue exacerbates the ideological split on the Western side. France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Monaco have officially recognized Palestine. Earlier, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Portugal made similar declarations. While recognition is largely symbolic at this stage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already accused countries recognizing Palestine of supporting terrorism. Netanyahu ruled out the possibility of creating a separate Palestinian state and promised to respond upon returning from the UN General Assembly.