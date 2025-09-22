Minsk to Host 2nd International Forum on Unmanned Vehicles

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a197412-85e0-486c-a752-051f48f8fe3c/conversions/825a44b7-6fda-4aa4-9713-48822718a58d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a197412-85e0-486c-a752-051f48f8fe3c/conversions/825a44b7-6fda-4aa4-9713-48822718a58d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a197412-85e0-486c-a752-051f48f8fe3c/conversions/825a44b7-6fda-4aa4-9713-48822718a58d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a197412-85e0-486c-a752-051f48f8fe3c/conversions/825a44b7-6fda-4aa4-9713-48822718a58d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

From September 30 to October 2, the Belarusian State Technological University will host the 2nd International Forum on Unmanned Vehicles.

A range of topics will be discussed, from practical applications in the economy to education, research, testing and certification. Particular attention will be paid to control systems, navigation, communications, and data transmission, as well as the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Guests can expect exhibitions of the latest drone models, tours, workshops, and demonstration flights.

Igor Voitov, Rector of the Belarusian State Technological University:

"We plan to invite both schoolchildren and engineering students. We plan to give a wide-ranging tour of the university's laboratories and classrooms, which are specially designed for teaching and conducting research in this new discipline. More than 70 different organizations, institutes, and research centers are expected to participate."