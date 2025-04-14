The European Commission has been preparing for a definitive end to energy imports from Russia, as reported by various media outlets.

By May 6, a plan for the complete cessation of gas supplies is expected to be finalized. Guidelines are also being developed to assist importers in mitigating potential losses during this transition.

It is noteworthy that this escalation in the economic conflict occurs precisely at a time when the European business community is calling for a resurgence of cooperation. French and German business leaders are urging their governments to lift restrictions on Russian energy imports, asserting that without such measures, they will inevitably lose ground in economic competition against their American counterparts