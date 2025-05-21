Lithuania has a massive budget allocated for its confrontation with Belarus. Politicians are taking various steps to divert these funds, as explained by human rights advocate and Doctor of Law at the Sorbonne University in Paris, Stanislovas Tomas, in an "Actual Interview."

According to the expert, Lithuania is spending enormous sums—millions of euros—on its campaign against Belarus. To siphon off this budget, politicians are initiating investigations into cases that are almost impossible to win.

Stanislovas Tomas stated:

"They use the most absurd pretenses. For example, they filed a lawsuit against Belarus in The Hague regarding refugees. But Belarus is not deporting refugees; it’s a voluntary choice made by individuals to go and live in the European Union because of war or other circumstances in their home countries."

"Belarus has a certain visa regime, as do all countries. Each country independently decides whom to admit, whom not to admit, and where the individual goes next—it's their personal matter," emphasized the human rights advocate. "Belarus does not determine who Lithuania can or cannot issue visas to, nor does it set visa policies for Lithuania."

He pointed out that the refugee case in court is a hundred-percent loss for Lithuania. It is also essential to consider that Lithuania violates the rights of refugees when it stops them at the border. There is a ruling from the European Union Court stating that migrants can cross the border at the location most convenient for them and have the right to seek asylum in Lithuania through the first public official they encounter.