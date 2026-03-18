WP: Pentagon Requests Over $200 Billion for Operation Against Iran

The Pentagon has requested over $200 billion for a military operation against Iran, according to the Washington Post. Furthermore, the US administration is considering deploying thousands of additional troops to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the exchange of strikes in the region continues. According to the Israeli army, for the first time since the beginning of the military operation, more than 200 targets in northern Iran, including missile sites and air defense systems, have been attacked.

Tehran, in turn, is attacking oil refineries in Middle Eastern countries. The largest LNG production complex in Qatar was hit, causing a massive fire.

Work has also been suspended at the largest natural gas processing complex in Abu Dhabi. The IRGC previously stated that the attacks on energy facilities were a necessary response to the strikes on Iranian oil facilities.