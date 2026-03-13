WSJ: US not planning to end operation against Iran anytime soon

Washington has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on the whereabouts of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The US State Department announced this.

The US is deploying additional forces to the region

According to The Wall Street Journal, an expeditionary force of Marines (approximately 5,000 personnel) and additional ships will be deployed to the Middle East. Three more strategic bombers have also arrived at an airbase in the UK. According to Axios, Israeli authorities expect to significantly escalate the ground military operation in Lebanon. The US supports these plans.

Meanwhile, the two sides continue to exchange strikes. An Iranian drone attacked the US embassy in Baghdad. According to Al-Hadath TV, the strikes targeted air defense systems on the diplomatic mission's premises. US military bases in Iraq were also hit.

The Israeli military detected another attack, and the missiles are being intercepted. Strikes are also being carried out against Iran. The IRGC headquarters building in Tehran was almost completely destroyed. Furthermore, ballistic missiles were launched at Iran from Bahrain. The perpetrator is unknown, but this is the first confirmed attack on Iran from the Gulf States.