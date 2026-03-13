The Pentagon is sending a naval task force of up to 2,500 marines to the Middle East after Iran escalated attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, the US military command requested additional destroyers and ships to protect commercial vessels. However, the Secretary of the Treasury stated that escorting commercial cargo would only be possible after gaining full control of the skies over Iran.

Establishing the necessary security could take about a month, even as US forces continue to target Tehran's arsenal of missiles and drones.

Amid the escalating conflict, shipping through the strategically important strait has virtually ceased. Gulf countries have lost approximately $15 billion in oil revenues.

Experts warn that oil prices could soar to $200 per barrel. To stabilize the situation, the US has temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fossil fuels.