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WSJ: Western Companies to Lose Billions of Dollars due to Iranian Strikes on Energy Facilities
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The consequences of the conflict in the Middle East are particularly noticeable for the energy industry. Iran's strikes on energy facilities will cost Western companies billions of dollars, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The publication predicts that it will take years to restore damaged infrastructure, and organizations that have invested heavily in energy production in the Middle East over the past decade could face serious supply disruptions.
Meanwhile, Iran's oil refining industry is setting historic records. The country's oil production has reached a 46-year high. The Islamic Republic is selling energy at historically high prices.