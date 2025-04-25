Vladimir Zelensky, arriving for the funeral of Pope Francis, opted not to wear a suit. As seen in footage released by Italian media, he was dressed in a black jacket and shirt, without a tie, according to TASS.

While there is no strict protocol for secular attendees of the ceremony, dark clothing is generally expected. Zelensky has consistently donned camouflage pants and khaki shirts since the onset of the conflict, maintaining this style even during official engagements.

In contrast, all other attendees were in formal attire, with women dressed in black, and some, like First Lady Melania Trump, wearing veils.