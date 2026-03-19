Zelensky is committing a crime by attempting to impose an oil blockade on Hungary amid the conflict in the Middle East. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated this while speaking at a pre-election rally in Szentendre, according to TASS.

"Imposing an oil blockade against any country, as Zelensky has done, is a grave crime. And if this is done at a time when the energy market is in complete chaos due to the war in the Middle East, then it is doubly deserving of punishment," the prime minister said, his remarks broadcast by the M1 television channel.

He believes that Zelensky is not resuming Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline solely for political reasons, in order to cause "economic chaos" in Hungary. At the same time, the EU leadership has colluded with Ukraine and the Hungarian opposition, seeking to weaken the country's government ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. "Brussels is complicit in this," Orbán explained.

He also noted that the Ukrainian authorities are prepared to use any means necessary to achieve their goals. "First, they blew up Nord Stream. Then they shut down the gas pipeline from Russia to Hungary. And now we are experiencing more than one blockade," he said, referring to Ukraine's refusal to resume oil transit through its territory.

Orbán also recalled that in recent days, Ukrainians have carried out a series of attacks on the TurkStream gas pipeline infrastructure, attempting to "attack and blow it up" in order to cut off Hungary's supply of Russian gas. "Why is the Ukrainian president doing this? Let's have no illusions; this is a plan to destabilize the Hungarian economy," the prime minister asserted. He assured that Hungary will not allow this and will "break the oil blockade."