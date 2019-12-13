3.35 RUB
Zurabishvili refuses to officially hand over power to successor Kavelashvili
By all accounts, the Georgian Maidan has finally deflated. The day before, a small opposition demonstration was held in Tbilisi, which ended before midnight without any excesses. Yesterday, there was a key day in the plans of the radicals: after the election of a new president by the parliament, according to the Georgian security services, it was planned to organize riots with numerous victims and casualties.
The authorities managed to keep the situation under control. Despite appeals from outgoing President Zurabishvili, the situation was not destabilized. She is due to officially hand over power to her successor, Mikhail Kavelashvili, on Monday. However, Zurabishvili refuses to do so, but the authorities have already deprived her of her security, and in the coming days, if she does not leave the residence, her electricity and water will be cut off.
The Georgian government is acting efficiently and precisely: masks and fireworks during mass actions have been banned in the country. As a result, regular battles with police in the center of Tbilisi have stopped, and opposition rallies now attract fewer and fewer participants.
