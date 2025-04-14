Human Teeth Grown in Laboratory Conditions for the First Time

In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists from King's College London have successfully grown human teeth in laboratory conditions for the first time. This noteworthy development was reported by Telegraph.

The research team developed a material that mimics the environment necessary for tooth development. Conducted in collaboration with Imperial College London, the study spanned over a decade. Previous attempts to recreate this process in laboratory settings failed due to ineffective interaction between the cells.

Dr. Ana Angelova Volponi, the director of the Regenerative Dentistry department at King's College, stated that this research could "revolutionize dental care."

"Fillings are not the best solution for tooth restoration. Over time, they weaken the structure of the tooth, have a limited lifespan, and can lead to further decay or sensitivity. Lab-grown teeth will naturally regenerate like real ones. They will be stronger, longer-lasting, and less likely to be rejected, offering a more durable and biocompatible solution than fillings or implants," explained Suyuechen Zhang, a research associate at the Faculty of Dentistry, Oral, and Craniofacial Sciences.

Currently, two possible approaches are being explored: growing an entire tooth in the laboratory before implanting it, or placing early-stage tooth cells directly into the patient's jaw, where they can continue to develop.