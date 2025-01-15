In Ukraine, 17-year-old young men will be forced to join the military registration under threat of a fine. The corresponding law was signed by the head of the Kiev regime Zelensky.



If underage guys do not do it on their own in due time, they will have to pay a penalty of 410 to 616 dollars. Earlier it became known that the Verkhovna extended martial law and mobilization for another 90 days - until May 9.



The decision may seem purely technical, but in reality it determines a lot. First of all, Zelensky can feel calm. Last spring, he declared himself permanent president until the end of the conflict.