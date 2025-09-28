500 Companies to Participate in INNOPROM. Belarus Industrial Forum

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f069b052-2dc9-434a-9259-cfd10ba75998/conversions/bb338b66-d057-49dc-84f0-c1fc9b7310d9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f069b052-2dc9-434a-9259-cfd10ba75998/conversions/bb338b66-d057-49dc-84f0-c1fc9b7310d9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f069b052-2dc9-434a-9259-cfd10ba75998/conversions/bb338b66-d057-49dc-84f0-c1fc9b7310d9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f069b052-2dc9-434a-9259-cfd10ba75998/conversions/bb338b66-d057-49dc-84f0-c1fc9b7310d9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus will become the industrial hub of the Eurasian Union these days. INNOPROM. Belarus opens at 10:00 on September 29.

This is a key event for showcasing technologies, developing cooperation, and strengthening business ties between enterprises.

This venue has always provided a powerful impetus for developing cooperation between countries, as it has proven itself over the years.

We invite guests from 24 countries to the exhibition, and dozens of contracts and documents are expected to be signed.

Russia's largest industrial business event was first held in 2010 in Yekaterinburg. Since then, it has become one of the most prestigious expos in the region. Hosting such a prestigious event is doubly honorable for Belarus.

The Minsk International Exhibition Center is already ready to welcome guests. BELEXPO meets all the standards for hosting large-scale forums. It offers around 15,000 square meters of indoor space, a large congress section, and a conference hall, all in keeping with the busy business program, which will feature dozens of events. All three days are packed with events in various formats – thematic sections, round tables, a plenary session, and a bilateral meeting.

Olesya Shangareeva, Director of INNOPROM. Belarus:

"The idea of holding INNOPROM in Belarus was conceived many years ago. As far as I remember, it was first voiced at INNOPROM in Yekaterinburg in 2023. We were essentially waiting for the opening of the BELEXPO exhibition complex so we could have a well-designed venue for an exhibition of this scale. We see huge demand among companies, both Russian and international. We even had to turn some down because we simply didn't have enough space for exhibits."

As the organizers say, the exhibition's main sections will include mechanical engineering and components, metallurgy, the chemical industry, information technology, automation, manufacturing, and much more.

According to the latest information, approximately 500 companies will participate in the event, showcasing their industrial potential and representing Russia's 23rd region. Approximately 200 companies from Belarus will be participating in 70 exhibits. International guests will also be represented extensively.

The exhibition is unique in that it is focused on the entire Eurasian region and is expected to showcase the achievements of more than 30 companies represented at the national exhibits of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.