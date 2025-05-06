3.66 BYN
Albania restores visa-free regime for Belarusians with some considerations
Albania restores visa-free regime for Belarusians. The Council of Ministers initially canceled it for our tourists, but soon the officials changed the decision, and the visa-free regime came back into force, reports the Republican Union of Tourist Organizations
The updated visa-free regime has some peculiarities. Thus, Belarusians can stay in Albania without a visa until September 30, while the period of one-time stay should not exceed 30 days. During the year, Belarusians can stay in the country for a total of 90 days.
To recall, the agreement on mutual abolition of visas between the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Belarus has been in force since 2019.