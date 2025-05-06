Albania restores visa-free regime for Belarusians with some considerations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f026c78d-1edf-4521-881f-5747e997a81d/conversions/0e1af3e3-7d0a-4764-97c0-dcd9de10fff0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f026c78d-1edf-4521-881f-5747e997a81d/conversions/0e1af3e3-7d0a-4764-97c0-dcd9de10fff0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f026c78d-1edf-4521-881f-5747e997a81d/conversions/0e1af3e3-7d0a-4764-97c0-dcd9de10fff0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f026c78d-1edf-4521-881f-5747e997a81d/conversions/0e1af3e3-7d0a-4764-97c0-dcd9de10fff0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Albania restores visa-free regime for Belarusians. The Council of Ministers initially canceled it for our tourists, but soon the officials changed the decision, and the visa-free regime came back into force, reports the Republican Union of Tourist Organizations

The updated visa-free regime has some peculiarities. Thus, Belarusians can stay in Albania without a visa until September 30, while the period of one-time stay should not exceed 30 days. During the year, Belarusians can stay in the country for a total of 90 days.