The pseudo-opposition, which wants its own country and its own state to be worse, is not that it is not constructive, it is damaging. But they need to say something, they need to somehow work off the finances that are poured into them. As a rule, they are injected by Western intelligence agencies, non-profit organizations, and various foundations. We have seen this. We still feel these consequences, because exactly the same actions took place in Ukraine in the run-up to 2014.

Denis Pushilin, head of the DNR