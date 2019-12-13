3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus and Donetsk People's Republic have common vision of further development
Belarus and Donetsk People's Republic not only share a common history, but also a common vision of further development. It is based a strong and prosperous society and justice. This opinion was expressed by the head of the DNR Denis Pushilin in an interview to the program. Belarusian competencies can be useful for the restoration of normal life in the region, including the involvement of the destroyed territories in economic turnover.
The pseudo-opposition, which wants its own country and its own state to be worse, is not that it is not constructive, it is damaging. But they need to say something, they need to somehow work off the finances that are poured into them. As a rule, they are injected by Western intelligence agencies, non-profit organizations, and various foundations. We have seen this. We still feel these consequences, because exactly the same actions took place in Ukraine in the run-up to 2014.
While in Minsk, Denis Pushilin held a number of talks, during which the parties found points for humanitarian and economic rapprochement between the regions. The head of the DNR also met with children from Donetsk, who are on vacation in Belarus these days.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All