Belarus and Pakistan to cooperate in textile industry

Belarus and Pakistan have agreed to cooperate in the textile industry, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated after the talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Minsk on 11 April, BelTA informs.

"We have also reached specific understandings on enhancing our cooperation in the textile industry, using the example of the enterprise in Baranovichi. It is very important that our Pakistani friends have promised to assist us with textile industry specialists, sending them to work here, including in Baranovichi," Alexander Lukashenko said.