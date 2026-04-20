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Belarus and Turkey Sign $40 Million Contract for Belarusian Products Supply
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A contract for the supply of Belarusian products worth $40 million was signed in Istanbul. The fifth meeting of the Belarusian-Turkish Business Cooperation Council was held there.
The sides also discussed possibility of implementing a number of specific economic and investment projects in Belarus, industrial cooperation, some challenging business issues and possible solutions as well as agreed on the schedule of business contacts for the near future.