Belarus share of imported dairy products in Russia amounts to 94%

About 94% of imported dairy products in Russia come from Belarus. At the end of the year, the republic ensured absolute dominance in a number of goods items.
For example, share of Belarusian eggs in the Russian market is 87% of the total volume of imports. More than 50% of all imported meat products are under the "Made in Belarus" brand.
Trade turnover between the countries is steadily increasing. The expected figure will reach the level of 60 billion dollars. It should be noted that not only the trade turnover as a whole is growing, but also the shares of countries in the each other's trade pattern.