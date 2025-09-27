Belarus to welcome guests of INNOPROM, CIS Heads of Government Council, and EAEU Council

A place where energy and innovation will definitely meet. The role of advanced nuclear technologies in industrial and economic development will be discussed, among other things, at the large-scale forum Minsk will host on September 29. Belarus welcomes guests and participants of INNOPROM, the CIS Heads of Government Council, and the EAEU Intergovernmental Council. Russia's main industrial exhibition opens on Monday, September 29, at the International Exhibition Center.

The central theme is "Union of New Technologies: Creating the Industry of the Future." Nearly 500 companies will share the space. Stands will feature new products from our companies and Russian regions, as well as national exhibits from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. We look forward to signing contracts and launching new joint projects.

What did the participants bring, and what technologies have they recently mastered for mechanisms in the air, on land, and under water?

Import Substitution Fair

The Minsk International Exhibition Center invited industrial leaders, Belarusian partner countries, and those willing to collaborate on the creation of products and technologies to INNOPROM. The decision to hold the event in the Belarusian capital in 2025 was made two years ago in Yekaterinburg, the forum's home.

15,000 square meters. A meeting place for engineers, designers, marketers, top management, and government officials.

Anton Atrashkin, Program Director at INNOPROM:

"I've seen a lot of complexes in China, many complexes in Russia, Europe, and Asia. BelExpo stands above all the competition. We were very impressed with the complex itself, its very clever design. I always think about the people, and the fact that there are two main entrances. This is convenient for the audience and directs traffic flow correctly. That's why I think both Minsk residents and residents of Belarus are very happy when they come here. It's incredibly modern. And colleagues told me that most of the materials are made in Belarus. That's great."

Belarus is a great company. A huge outdoor exhibit. Here you'll find both the largest vehicles (our dump truck) and miniature ones. Both are perfect locations for photo zones. We couldn't resist taking a look.

The miniature light green commuter train is essentially the latest addition to our roads. Few people pass it by.

Andrey Avgustinovich, Director of a car sales company:

"On the road, if you're driving it, everyone pays attention. You can park anywhere. This is a car for comfort."

It can also be easily converted to manual control. This is a godsend for people with disabilities. Just like the bus that arrived from Russia. We plan to assemble similar vehicles with our car factory. It's electric, with a range of 300 km. It will soon be on the road in Tatarstan.

Alexey Vaganov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of a car company:

"Here we have about six wheelchair spaces. Let's say, every hour. There's a notification along the route. You can send it to your phone, or to anything else. It has a Russian GPS system—GLONASS—that notifies you that the bus will be here at, say, 10:00 a.m. Every hour, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or 12:00 a.m."

And we offer a tourist bus to the Russian regions. 80% of our parts are localized. They're waiting for governors at the site and are ready to show off this new product.

Oksana Mikheeva, Deputy Marketing Director of the Minsk Automobile Plant:

"We're showing it and demonstrating it at the INNOPROM exhibition. I know it will be in high demand. And the Russian regions, from all the times we've traveled, have always been asking when it will be available. So, we've made it. The total passenger capacity is up to 51. Everything is designed for passenger comfort."

We've never had a tractor like this in our lineup. And the fields need it: it increases productivity and saves resources, both labor and fuel.

Sergey Avramenko, CEO of the Minsk Tractor Works:

"This single tractor could potentially replace several 350-horsepower tractors. The 540-horsepower tractor we presented at the BELAGRO exhibition has fully passed bench testing and is currently undergoing parametric and endurance testing. Therefore, it is naturally identified here as a tractor undergoing testing. In other words, we are testing it here directly from the field."

The tractor plant plans to sign new contracts at INNOPROM. However, each manufacturer is engaged in a marathon of negotiations.

Anton Atrashkin, Program Director of INNOPROM:

"An industrial exhibition is not a museum. People don't just come to take photos. It's crucial for us that professional exhibitors, who travel to Minsk, Moscow, Istanbul, and Shanghai, see so many new products when they come to INNOPROM in Minsk that their experienced eye will immediately notice them, and they'll want to run to the booth and sign a contract".