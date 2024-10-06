Belarusian companies invited to enter Adygea Industrial Park

Belarusian investors are welcome in the Republic of Adygea. This is a rapidly developing region of Russia's North Caucasus, where the experience of our specialists in agriculture, forestry and machine building would come in handy.



The agreement on cooperation between Belarus and Adygea was signed in 2021.



During this time, the trade turnover has grown by almost 84% and today amounts to more than forty million dollars. Belarusians have replaced some foreign companies. For example, Adygea buys steel for the production of tin cans in our country. The Russian region is also interested in locating Belarusian production facilities.



Now a large industrial park is being built near Krasnodar, where Belarusian investors are waiting for them.

Cooperation in tourism

We are developing cooperation in tourism. Belarusians today occupy the third place among those who come to Adygea on vacation. The region is famous for its thermal springs, mountain rivers, where you can do rafting. Also, a new alpine ski resort is being built here now. So Belarusian tourists are welcome all year round.