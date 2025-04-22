Boeing Corporation having trouble with components?

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/23d43104-b258-4e75-9efb-d79ab9735d73/conversions/194c2acb-1bc4-41e7-b356-5d8250fc5915-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/23d43104-b258-4e75-9efb-d79ab9735d73/conversions/194c2acb-1bc4-41e7-b356-5d8250fc5915-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/23d43104-b258-4e75-9efb-d79ab9735d73/conversions/194c2acb-1bc4-41e7-b356-5d8250fc5915-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/23d43104-b258-4e75-9efb-d79ab9735d73/conversions/194c2acb-1bc4-41e7-b356-5d8250fc5915-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Boeing Corporation has run out of fasteners such as bolts and nuts required for 737 MAX airplanes, putting the production of these airliners in jeopardy. The situation was caused by a fire at a key supplier's plant.

However, new supplies had to be paid for at high prices. If the problem arises again and it cannot be solved, the shortage of fasteners could lead to a production line shutdown.