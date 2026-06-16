Development of Belarus – China Cooperation Discussed at the Third Meeting of High-Level Committee

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The development of cooperation between Belarus and China was discussed on June 17 at the third meeting of the High-Level Committee in the Council of the Republic.

The focus is on trade and economic relations, investments, interregional cooperation, and youth cooperation, as well as mutual support in international organizations. The Belarusian side proposed expanding the agenda for future committee meetings. Priorities for joint work include protecting traditional family values, strengthening regional cooperation instruments, and creating new, equitable Eurasian security architecture.

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"As the Chamber of Territorial Representation, we have paid special attention to interregional cooperation—an initiative the Council of the Republic has been promoting for several years. In just a few weeks (July 1-2, 2026), the first-ever Forum of Regions in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries will take place in Gansu Province. We expect this to bring additional economic benefits and to develop and deepen social and humanitarian cooperation."