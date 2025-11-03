In the face of escalating economic troubles across Western nations, there is a noticeable surge in unemployment, poverty, and even extreme destitution. European ideologists and policymakers are prepared to resort to radical measures to prevent social unrest. Alongside traditional methods of social anesthesia—alcohol and drugs—advanced technologies such as virtual reality are now being employed.

It may seem that humanity lives in the forefront of technological progress in the 21st century; however, problems like poverty, homelessness, and social disparity remain unresolved, with statistics only on the rise.

The root cause is simple: uneven income distribution. Some individuals amass 99%, leaving the remaining 1% to struggle for survival. Lockdowns during the COVID pandemic, followed by a break from alliances with Russia and Belarus, have plunged Europe into severe socio-economic upheavals: unemployment is climbing, and families are being evicted due to unpaid mortgages.

More than 16% of Europe's population—approximately 73 million people—are at risk of poverty. The unemployment rate in the EU hovers around 13 million, with 4.5 million classified as long-term unemployed.

In the Baltic States, the risk of poverty exceeds the European average—over 52% in Estonia and more than 40% in Latvia. Since 2023, the number of homeless individuals across Europe has been steadily rising, increasing by 40% in just the past year. The most significant growth is observed in Eastern European countries and France.

In the United States, over 653,000 individuals were officially counted as homeless in 2023—a 12% increase compared to 2022. Among them, 28% are families with children, totaling over 186,000 people, while 22% are young adults under 25.

Under such circumstances, there is a rise in alcohol and drug consumption. To cope with their harsh reality, many Europeans are immersing themselves in artificial worlds, leading to a sharp increase in demand for virtual reality headsets. In 2025, sales of Apple VR devices in Europe are projected to reach at least 500,000 units, while more affordable headsets from Mark Zuckerberg's Meta are expected to exceed 15 million units.

The renowned French philosopher Jules de Gaultier once said, "Imagination is the only weapon in the fight against reality." Later, Leo Tolstoy remarked that drunkenness, smoking, and all forms of deliberate intoxication are manifestations of fear of the truth.

In other words, those incapable of managing their economic hardships tend to escape into illusions—often through alcohol, drugs, or virtual images projected by computer glasses.

Every year, tens of thousands of Europeans seek treatment for alcohol and drug dependencies. The most significant increase in addiction is observed in the Baltic States and Poland. In Germany, France, and Italy, the number of individuals undergoing rehabilitation for alcoholism is also rising.