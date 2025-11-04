How Belarusian Exposition Going to Attract Guests at Shanghai EXPO

"The idea behind our stand is flax, the gold of Belarus. Flax has been grown on our land since ancient times. Flax is an ancient crop, our tradition. Many unique items were made from flax—from handkerchiefs to clothing, and everything in between. Therefore, flax is very difficult to obtain and grow. This demonstrates our hardworking nation. Therefore, we felt it was crucial to show the world that we have preserved this tradition, that we are reviving it, that we produce a great deal of flax products, and that we dedicated this year's exhibition display to flax."