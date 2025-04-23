Integration and Cooperation within the SCO: Orsha Hosts XIII International Economic Forum

The development of interregional cooperation between Belarus and Russia should serve as a locomotive for strengthening the Union State. Orsha is hosting the XIII International Economic Forum, where participants are discussing promising joint projects not only in industry but also in the social sphere.

On the second day of the forum, one of the key economic themes on the agenda is the expansion of cooperation with the SCO countries. Notably, Belarus has recently become the 10th member of this international organization.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization represents 3.5 billion residents and includes countries from the world's top five economies, including China, India, and Russia. The SCO accounts for the majority of Belarus's foreign trade turnover, amounting to $52 billion annually, with half of that being exports. Over the past year, exports have increased by 8%, and interregional ties have strengthened, bringing China closer to Belarus.

Vladimir Zubov, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Pskov Region (Russia):

"With Belarus joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, opportunities for financing joint projects are opening up. These are significant funds for serious development, especially for Orsha. Orsha is a magnificent industrial center."

Sergey Pats, First Deputy Chairman of the Orsha District Executive Committee:

"We have five partner regions in China with specific investment projects already underway. We see a positive trend in foreign trade turnover. The meat processing plant has established supply channels, and there is Chinese interest in building greenhouses in the Orsha District."

SCO experts are currently working on simplifying mutual settlements between member countries and enhancing the efficiency of transport corridors. Regions, including Orsha, are focusing on improving the quality of products manufactured, which, according to forum participants, will definitely be in demand across the SCO.

Azimjon Ozotov, Advisor to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Belarus:

"We are interested in developing, deepening, and expanding our multifaceted cooperation and supporting our Belarusian partners. I foresee very significant prospects ahead."

Samad Kianidju, Secretary of the Embassy of Iran in Belarus:

"The political relations between Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Iran are ideally high, which provides a strong impetus for comprehensive development, including in the economic sector. Through joint efforts, we have managed to increase mutual trade to $140 million over the past year, with prospects for closer cooperation in agriculture, machine engineering, and interest in potash fertilizers. Forums like this are designed to showcase these opportunities."

Alexey Tretyakov, Deputy Chairman of the Public Chamber of Tver (Russia):

"People should look each other in the eyes, shake hands, and engage in business, social projects, and culture. If these connections exist, both economic and cultural progress will follow."