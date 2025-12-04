3.76 BYN
Israeli Airlines to Launch Flights to Minsk
Text by:Editorial office news.by
An Israeli airline will launch flights to Minsk. Flights will begin in February 2026 and are scheduled to operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.
Flights will operate to Tel Aviv Airport. Travel time is approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes. One-way tickets price starts at $249.
The airline noted that the launch of this route is driven by growing passenger interest in direct flights to Eastern Europe.