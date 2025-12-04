Israeli Airlines to Launch Flights to Minsk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/489fc8f5-4ae3-48e3-a9ce-b4887f72c972/conversions/d8d2833a-ef33-4623-8910-ebd9ab9b4a05-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/489fc8f5-4ae3-48e3-a9ce-b4887f72c972/conversions/d8d2833a-ef33-4623-8910-ebd9ab9b4a05-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/489fc8f5-4ae3-48e3-a9ce-b4887f72c972/conversions/d8d2833a-ef33-4623-8910-ebd9ab9b4a05-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/489fc8f5-4ae3-48e3-a9ce-b4887f72c972/conversions/d8d2833a-ef33-4623-8910-ebd9ab9b4a05-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

An Israeli airline will launch flights to Minsk. Flights will begin in February 2026 and are scheduled to operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Flights will operate to Tel Aviv Airport. Travel time is approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes. One-way tickets price starts at $249.