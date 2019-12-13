Laser cutting, durable tires - which projects allow Belarusian enterprises to preserve exports

The Year of Quality is filled with new projects. They will make it possible to produce innovative goods, enter new markets, strengthen the economy not only of Belarusian enterprises, but also of entire regions.

The share of Belarusian exports is growing. The EEU countries are interested in additional contracts. Belarus is coping with challenges thanks to technological breakthroughs.

Quality has allowed not only to expand its presence in the domestic market (now it is already 40%), but also to maintain export supplies of Belshina to Russia and Azerbaijan. Egypt and Iran are among the new partner countries. But it is also an exchange of technologies.