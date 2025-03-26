Parliament of Russia Ratifies Agreement with Belarus on International Road Transport

The Russian Parliament has finalized the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement on international road transport between Belarus and Russia, as reported by BELTA.

On March 27, the upper house – the Federation Council – approved the ratification law, which had previously been adopted by the State Duma of Russia on March 25. The Belarusian side completed the ratification procedures for the document on January 6, 2024.

This agreement governs the transportation of passengers and goods by Belarusian and Russian enterprises across the territories of Belarus and Russia. "In accordance with this agreement, international road transport of passengers and goods is carried out between the contracting states, in transit through their territories, from the territory of a third state or to the territory of a third state, as well as cabotage transport of goods," as stated in the document.

"The agreement outlines the circumstances under which passenger transport, freight transport, and transit transport may be carried out without permits. It is stipulated that such transport can only be performed by carriers that are authorized under the laws of their respective countries to undertake international road transport," said Natalia Nikonorova, a member of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, while presenting the document for ratification.

"The agreement aims to enhance the international legal framework governing Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the field of international road transport, thereby creating favorable conditions for carriers from both countries," she emphasized.