President of Belarus Approves Construction of Mining Farms in Mogilev Region

An hour ago, it was reported that the Mogilev Region is preparing sites for the construction of mining farms. This was announced by Anatoly Isachenko, chairman of the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee, as per the Belarusian news agency BELTA.

"We have good sites in the Mogilev Region with energy capacities and everything necessary to build data centers and mining farms. We have received approval from the head of state. We are preparing these sites to hold competitions so that investors can come in and engage in construction," Isachenko stated.