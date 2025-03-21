3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.39 BYN
President of Belarus Approves Construction of Mining Farms in Mogilev Region
An hour ago, it was reported that the Mogilev Region is preparing sites for the construction of mining farms. This was announced by Anatoly Isachenko, chairman of the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee, as per the Belarusian news agency BELTA.
"We have good sites in the Mogilev Region with energy capacities and everything necessary to build data centers and mining farms. We have received approval from the head of state. We are preparing these sites to hold competitions so that investors can come in and engage in construction," Isachenko stated.
In 2024, it became known that a project involving Chinese investors is underway to build the first mining farm in the region, specifically in the Krichev District. The cost of the first phase, which is expected to be operational by 2025, is estimated at 190 million Belarusian rubles. Considering the existing energy infrastructure in the area, including the capacities of a transformer substation, the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee has been discussing plans with the government to construct similar facilities in the region.