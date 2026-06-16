Real Earnings of Belarusians increased by 8% in January-April 2026

Real disposable income of Belarusians, after taxes, contributions, and inflation adjustments, increased by 8% in January-April compared to the same period in 2025, Belstat informs.

Of total income, wages account for almost 66%, transfers to the population (pensions, benefits, stipends, and other payments) account for approximately 23%, income from entrepreneurial activity accounts for 7%, and income from property and other sources accounts for approximately 4%.