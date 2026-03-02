Ryzhenkov on Working Visit to Togolese Republic

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42d962e7-4c8c-4301-9769-459fc763b727/conversions/81b8dfca-a48a-4de8-a0d7-15aae688a182-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42d962e7-4c8c-4301-9769-459fc763b727/conversions/81b8dfca-a48a-4de8-a0d7-15aae688a182-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42d962e7-4c8c-4301-9769-459fc763b727/conversions/81b8dfca-a48a-4de8-a0d7-15aae688a182-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42d962e7-4c8c-4301-9769-459fc763b727/conversions/81b8dfca-a48a-4de8-a0d7-15aae688a182-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and Togo get to a whole new level of relations. The Foreign Minister has arrived in the Togolese Republic on a working visit.

The Belarusian delegation includes representatives from the ministries of industry and agriculture. A package of draft sectoral agreements was submitted to the Togolese partners for review.

Maxim Ryzhenkov held a meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Togo. During the meeting, the diplomat conveyed an invitation from Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko to the head of the Togolese government to visit our country. The invitation was accepted with gratitude.