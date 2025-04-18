The heroic city of Volgograd is preparing to host the International Patriotic Forum of the Union State, "Great Heritage - Common Future." Significant preparations are currently underway on the historic grounds of Stalingrad.

Indeed, numerous projects are being realized between our countries and regions.

Preparations for the forum "Great Heritage - Common Future"

Russia and Belarus are united by more than just friendly and familial ties. The two nations actively collaborate across various fields, including culture, science, and economics—most importantly, they share a common history. The International Patriotic Forum of the Union State, "Great Heritage - Common Future," will take place on the heroic land of Stalingrad.

Just recently, on April 2, both countries celebrated the Day of Unity of Peoples. Moreover, on February 2 of this year, in honor of the 82nd anniversary of the Victory of Stalingrad, the Presidential Orchestra of the Republic of Belarus performed for veterans and residents of the hero city.

Notably, the Volgograd Cossack Theater dedicated a new play to the hero city of Minsk. Insights into intergovernmental ties and prospects for collaboration in the cultural sphere were shared by those engaged in the arts.

Nearly 500 Volgograd Companies Partner with Belarus

Presently, nearly five hundred companies in Volgograd engage in foreign trade activities with Belarus. On April 10, during a visit to Volgograd, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Russia, Alexander Rogozhnik, focused on visiting industrial enterprises in our region. The local population is well acquainted with the products from these factories, which supply a variety of household chemicals and more.

Mikhail Grachev, head of a household chemicals manufacturing company, stated:

“Of course, having a good relationship with our closest neighbors is essential. We sell a lot to Belarus, and we also purchase raw materials, labels, and equipment from Belarus. Maintaining such close contacts and negotiating deeper cooperation is undoubtedly very important.”

From Belarus, Volgograd imports various goods, including vehicles. Trolleybuses that successfully transport the city’s residents have been operational for several years. Additionally, equipment, timber, stone and mica products, chemical goods, and much more flow into Volgograd from Belarus.