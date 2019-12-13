3.42 RUB
When can the cancellation of roaming between Belarus and Russia occur
The cancellation of roaming between Belarus and Russia in a pilot or permanent mode may occur from next year. This was reported to journalists by the head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, Dmitry Krutoy, after a meeting of the high-level group.
The Union integration yields good economic fruits. The turnover has already increased by 8%. This is 2.5 billion more than in the same period last year. The GDP of the two countries is above four percent, and this forces international financial organizations to revise forecasts. Today, there is an important focus on new landmark projects. They can be launched with a perspective of 10 or 15 years ahead.
The agenda of the high-level group meeting included about 20 issues. Among them are equal consumer rights in the union market, railway freight transportation, export of timber from Belarus through the territory of Russia.
